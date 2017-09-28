Towleroad

P!nk Unleashes Her Album’s Title Track ‘Beautiful Trama’ Because That’s What Life Is: LISTEN

by Andy Towle
September 28, 2017 | 1:39pm

P!nk has released a new track. She co-wrote “Beautiful Trauma”, which is also the title of her forthcoming album, with Jack Antonoff. The track is the follow-up to her recent single “What About Us”.

Said P!nk on Wednesday: “Tomorrow I’m releasing the title track to BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA. I wrote the song with a very awesome person @jackantonoff and named the album…After it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it’s also incredibly beautiful, too. There’s a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy.”



