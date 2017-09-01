‘Kill the Gays’ Pastor Kevin Swanson: God Sent Hurricane Harvey to Punish Homosexual Perversion: Listen

Trump Tweets Praise for John Kelly But Resents Being Handled, Calls Steve Bannon When Kelly Isn’t Around

Kevin Swanson, the Christian pastor who once recommended that all LGBT people be literally stoned to death, has said that Hurricane Harvey is god’s judgement on cities that have embraced “sexual perversion.”

Speaking on his radio show Generations yesterday, Swanson said:

“Jesus sends the message home, unless Americans repent, unless Houston repents, unless New Orleans repents, they will all likewise perish. That is the message that the Lord Jesus Christ is sending home right now to America.”

Swanson continued that anyone who does not assume that a major weather event is the work of a fictional deity must be a bit thick because it’s clear Houston was hit for “persecuting pastors and churches.” Additionally, warned Swanson, the city recently had “a very, very aggressively pro-homosexual mayor.”

Right Wing Watch reports:

“I think that the entire state of Texas and the entire United States of America needs to take note of this,” Swanson warned, “and realize that there is a God in heaven, He brings His judgments and He calls nations to repentance, as He is doing right now.”

Swanson went on to note that the remnants of Hurricane Harvey are heading toward New Orleans just as the city prepares for its annual Southern Decadence festival, saying that God is giving the city a “head’s up” before it hosts “the largest sexual perversion event in the country.”

“Is anybody paying attention in New Orleans?” he asked.

“Unless you repent, you will likewise perish,” Swanson proclaimed. “And repairing your houses in Houston after a hurricane is useless if you’re just going to go to hell.”

ps there is no god and if there was she would hate kevin swanson — I'm So Over This (@Johngcole) September 1, 2017

Listen to Swanson’s massively disrespectful, entirely non-Christian BS below.