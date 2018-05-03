Towleroad

Troye Sivan Just Released ‘Bloom’, an Anthem About Bottoming: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 3, 2018 | 9:25am

Troye Sivan released his new single “Bloom” on Wednesday night along with a lyric video featuring a lithe, CGI version of the singer twisting in the air in the middle of an industrial building with various types of vegetation growing inside of it.

Ahead of the video’s release Sivan released a teaser that said the track was about “flowers” but a tweet he posted shortly after midnight and then deleted confirms otherwise.

The track is about bottoming.

 

And reaction to the hashtag has been enthusiastic:

