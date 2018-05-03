Troye Sivan Just Released ‘Bloom’, an Anthem About Bottoming: WATCH

Man Who Threatened Chicago Gay Bars with Orlando-Style Shooting Accidentally Released from Jail

Troye Sivan released his new single “Bloom” on Wednesday night along with a lyric video featuring a lithe, CGI version of the singer twisting in the air in the middle of an industrial building with various types of vegetation growing inside of it.

Ahead of the video’s release Sivan released a teaser that said the track was about “flowers” but a tweet he posted shortly after midnight and then deleted confirms otherwise.

The track is about bottoming.

He deleted it but I screenshots it #BopsBoutBottoming pic.twitter.com/50GG8B3Oe5 — Rodney Ritchie (@RodneyR517) May 3, 2018

And reaction to the hashtag has been enthusiastic:

Can you believe Troye wrote bloom to just announce he's a bottom. Iconic #BLOOM #BopsBoutBottoming — eva / hi troye🌺 (@oakleyxswift) May 3, 2018

TROYE YOU MOTHER FUCKER YOU SAID ITS ABOUT FLOWERS AND YOU KNEW WE WERENT GONNA FALL FOR IT SO NOW YOU DO THIS #BopsBoutBottoming — 🌺dani loves troye & bloom🌺 (@sivanstreasure) May 3, 2018

we love an honest bottom that’s open about bottoming ! #BopsBoutBottoming — jorja would love some flowers 🌺 (@ilysbaylee) May 3, 2018

#BopsBoutBottoming OMG FUCKING LOVE YOU 😂😂🌺 — Cozyconstellations 🌺 (@cozy_dyl) May 3, 2018