Calum Scott’s ‘No Matter What’ is a Must-Watch Video About a Gay Man and His Parents’ Unconditional Love: WATCH

Calum Scott released the music video for the heartwrenching track “No Matter What” and it’s a touching tribute to parents’ unconditional love for their gay son.

Said Scott of the track: “‘No Matter What’ is without question the most personal song I have ever written and the one I am most proud of. It’s a song born from loneliness, acceptance and the heartbreaking but liberating tale of my coming out experience. What I love about this song is that it isn’t just limited to a story of sexual identity, but about the relationship between parent and child and acceptance as a whole. This song didn’t make my debut album because I simply wasn’t ready at that time to give it to the world. It felt too personal to share, but as with all of my songwriting, I’ve written this from the heart to try and inspire confidence and compassion in people and put some love back in to the world, which we could always use more of.”

Scott, who you might recognize from his cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”, returned in late November with a new ballad, “You Are The Reason” and more recently, “What I Miss Most”, another single from his debut album Only Human.

Lyrics:

When I was a young boy I was scared of growing up

I didn’t understand it but I was terrified of love

Felt like I had to choose but it was outta my control

I needed to be saved, I was going crazy on my own

It took me years to tell my mother, I expected the worst

I gathered all the courage in the world

She said, “I love you no matter what

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are”

She wrapped her arms around me

Said, “Don’t try to be what you’re not

Cause I love you no matter what”

She loves me no matter what

I got a little older wishing all my time away

Riding on the pavement, every sunny day was grey

I trusted in my friends then all my world came crashing down

I wish I never said a thing cause to them I’m a stranger now

I ran home I saw my mother, it was written on my face

Felt like I had a heart of glass about to break

She said, “I love you no matter what

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are”

She wrapped her arms around me

Said, “Don’t try to be what you’re not

Cause I love you no matter what, yeah”

Now I’m a man and I’m so much wiser

I walk the earth with my head held higher

I got the love that I need

But I was still missing one special piece

My father looked at me

He said “I love you no matter what

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are”

He wrapped his arms around me

Said, “Don’t try to be what you’re not

Cause I love you no matter what”

He loves me no matter what

And they love me no matter what