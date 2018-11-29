Three Now Under Arrest for Robbery, Assault, Kidnapping of Gay Man They Promised Sexual Encounter

Three men are now under arrest for allegedly abducting, robbing, and beating a man who arranged a sexual encounter with them on Instagram. The men used anti-gay slurs during the attack, according to the alleged victim. One man, Matthew Evans, 20, was arrested earlier this week and two others, Christopher Simes and Christian Lopez-Wheeler, both 19, turned themselves in to police on Wednesday.

The alleged attack took place at the at the Sebastian River Landing clubhouse in Sebastian, Florida. The victim arranged to pay Evans and another man $50 for the sexual encounter but when he got in a car with them, he was abducted. Evans was charged with felony kidnapping and attempted robbery. Simes was charged with kidnapping and robbery, and Lopez-Wheeler was charged with robbery. Evans is being held without bail. Simes’ bail was set at $125,000 and Lopez-Wheeler’s at $100,000.

According to TCPalm, “When the accuser arrived about 11 p.m., Evans put him in a chokehold and called him an anti-gay slur while Simes sped down the street, police said. Lopez-Wheeler was waiting with a gun in a parking lot at San Sebastian Park, according to arrest warrants. Police said Evans and Lopez-Wheeler demanded cash, then beat the man until he passed out as Simes looked on. The man suffered a broken nose and a depression in his cheekbone. He walked home 20 minutes later and called 911, arrest warrants said. His cellphone and $50 cash were gone, as were his sweatpants, which police later found along Roseland Road.”