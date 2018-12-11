‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ Went to ‘Burning Man’ and You’ll Never Hear the End of It – WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael are Gay go to Burning Man in a comical new episode from their web series which sheds fairy light on every Black Rock City cliché.

Watch the two novice campers go from “what the f**k are we doing?” to wilting over “the octopus art car that shoots fire out of its tentacles” and “the gay orgy tent where anything goes” to running out of drugs, losing a day, and confessing their faults to one-another in a molly-fueled moment of truth on the playa.

Michael and Michael Are Gay is an ongoing web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships. Check out the previous episode here, in which they attend a dinner party with a straight couple who share how they’re spicing things up in the bedroom.