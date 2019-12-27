Gay Jesus, Michael Moore, Smoking, Tinashe, Doping, Ghislaine Maxwell, Evan Rachel Wood: HOT LINKS

GAY JESUS. Producers behind controversial Brazil Netflix movie hit with Molotov cocktail: “Two petrol bombs were thrown at the building. causing a fire, which was put out by one of the office’s security guards, according to one report. No one was hurt in the attack which, however, “endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street,” Porta dos Fundos said in a press statement. Porta dos Fundos has given security cam footage of the attack to authorities.” FLASHBACK here…

POMPEO OUT. Trump searching for nest Secretary of State: ‘Trump said last month that Pompeo came to him and told him he wanted to stay. But Trump also hedged by saying that if there’s any danger the GOP could lose that seat, Pompeo might change his mind and “would win in a landslide because they love him in Kansas.” Pompeo himself, meanwhile, is sending mixed signals. This month he began posting from a new personal Twitter account with Kansas farmland in the banner photo.’

2020. Bloomberg has already spent $120 million in Democratic primary. “Together, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg have poured nearly $200 million into television and digital advertising alone, with the former New York mayor spending an unprecedented $120 million in the roughly three weeks since he joined the presidential race. That’s more than double the combined ad spending of every single nonbillionaire in the Democratic field this year.”

MICHAEL MOORE. Trump will win in 2020 – as of now. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose.”

TENNESSEE. 11 ministers say same-sex marriage not protected in state constitution: “The group filed a Declaratory Order with the Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday, arguing while the state is following a federal order allowing same-sex couples to wed in the state, there is nothing in the Tennessee Constitution which defines marriage as anything other than that between a woman and a man.”

FAR FROM HOME. Prince Harry and Meghan spent their Christmas on Vancouver island.

DOPING. Russia to appeal 4-year Olympic ban: “The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter Friday disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

21. FDA officially raises smoking age.

PHILIPPINES. Two U.S. senators banned over sanctions: “President Rodrigo Duterte will impose a requirement on U.S. nationals to get visas should any Philippine officials involved in the incarceration of Senator Leila de Lima be denied entry to the United States, as sought by U.S. senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.”

27X SPEED OF SOUND. New Russian nuclear missile is truly terrifying. “Putin has described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite. The new Russian weapon and a similar system being developed by China have troubled the United States, which has pondered defense strategies.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. FBI investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s recruiter and facilitator.

WTF WTF WTF. Evan Rachel Wood’s reaction to CATS.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tinashe “Stormy Weather”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sonic the Hedgehog.

