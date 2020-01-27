Towleroad Gay News

Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina Blasted for ‘Queerbaiting’ After Saying Their ‘Birds of Prey’ Villains are Probably Gay — WATCH

Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, who play villains Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Victor Zsasz in the new movie Birds of Prey, got slammed for “queer baiting” after telling Variety‘s Marc Malkin that their characters are “more than likely” gay. According to those who have seen the film, there’s nothing explicitly gay between the two characters.

Said McGregor: “It’s very complicated. Their relationship is very much based…there’s a want and a need in there for sure. … More than likely, yes.”

Added Messina: “There’s like a real love of anarchy.”

RELATED: DC Universe to Unveil First Not-Explicitly-Gay Supervillain: Ewan McGregor’s ‘Black Mask’

Variety notes: “While Sionis and Zsasz’s relationship remains somewhat ambiguous, Perez’s character, police officer Renee Montoya, is definitely gay in “Birds of Prey.” Ali Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”) plays her ex-girlfriend.”

Twitter wasn’t thrilled with McGregor and Messina’s queer baiting.

