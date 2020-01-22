Sam Smith Joins Dua Lipa and Kesha to Perform at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith has announced that they will be performing at this year’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia.

They'll have you dancing with a stranger! Pop pioneer @samsmith is headed to the Mardi Gras PARADE and will later join the PARTY with an electrifying performance!



Hurry – there are VERY limited tickets left for the Party here: https://t.co/q2xslS0fmR pic.twitter.com/avz2AXsJfg — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) January 21, 2020

Smith made the announcement on social media Tuesday: “It’s honestly for me one of the highlights of my career. Australia has meant so much to me as a queer person. … I cannot wait to be with you after such a challenging time.”

Smith will be performing at the festival’s parade and party on February 29. Dua Lipa and Kesha have already been announced as headliners of the 17-day festival which begins on February 14.