Andy Cohen Has Recovered from COVID-19 and Has a ‘Pro Tip’ for Those Who Become Infected

Bravo host Andy Cohen talked about testing positive for COVID-19 and his recovery from the virus in his Radio Andy show on Monday.

Cohen said he was extremely fatigued: “It takes a bit to get your energy back. There’s a thing where you feel mentally like ‘I think I’m okay’ and then you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like ‘I need to relax.’

The Watch What Happens Live! host said he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C and had a fever, tightness in his chest, a cough, lots of aches and pains, some chills, loss of smell and appetite.

Cohen also recommended that people buy a Pulse Oximeter, a device which attaches to one’s fingertip and measures pulse and oxygen saturation in the body, to monitor the stress the virus is putting on the lungs.

“That’s my pro tip. Make sure you have Tylenol and a Pulse Oximeter.”

Cohen also said he’ll be reunited with his son Ben later today. The two have been separated since Cohen went into quarantine. He’ll also be hosting Watch What Happens Live! on Monday night.