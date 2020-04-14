Housemates Recreate Their Favorite G-A-Y Nightclub Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: WATCH

Locked down amid the coronavirus crisis in the UK, and unable to visit their favorite nightclub G-A-Y, a group of housemates decided to recreate it instead, and the video of their impromptu dance venue, complete with promotional street team, bossy bouncer, bartender, snagging couple, bathroom attendant, disco lighting, and Rihanna anthem, has gone viral.

My housemates and I decided if we can’t have a Saturday night out at G-A-Y we’d have a Saturday night in at G-A-Y… 🎉🥂 @JeremyJoseph pic.twitter.com/cadAYGrH2z — Andrew (@_andrewslinn) April 11, 2020

The video even got a retweet from the club’s owner Jeremy Joseph, who told GSN: “People need to share more funny things, whatever brings a smile at the moment is good. And if people are recreating G-A-Y at home, it’s because they love G-A-Y.”