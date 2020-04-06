Navy Commander Fired for Sounding Alarm About Coronavirus Tests Positive

Capt. Brett Crozier, commander of the USS Roosevelt, who was cheered last week as he departed the ship after being relieved of duty for sounding the alarm over a coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NYT reports: “On Sunday, Captain Crozier was in quarantine in Guam, the American territory in the Pacific, dealing with a dry, raspy cough, say people who know him. At least 400 sailors from the Roosevelt who have tested negative for the virus are expected to be sent from the ship to hotels, joining 625 other sailors who have already tested negative. It is not known when Captain Crozier’s diagnosis was made, or whether the Navy was aware of his infection when he was removed from command, if the medical results came before his punishment. Friends and colleagues say Captain Crozier, 50, is at peace with a decision that most likely ended a career that vaulted him from the United States Naval Academy to the prestigious job as captain of one of the Navy’s 11 aircraft carriers.”