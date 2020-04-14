Florida Governor Deems WWE an ‘Essential Service’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deemed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) an “essential service” like pharmacies and grocery stores in that state and gave the organization the go-ahead to resume production. Officials told CNN “it is critical to Florida’s economy.”

Out WWE wrestler Jake Atlas faced off against Dexter Lumis on April 1.

Said WWE in a statement to CNN: “We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Miami Herald that WWE’s status was changed to essential after a conversation with DeSantis’s office.