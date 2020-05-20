Anti-Lockdown Protester to Colorado Governor Jared Polis: ‘Open Our Gyms Faggot’

A pickup truck belonging to an anti-COVID-19-lockdown protester who was identified by an anti-fascist group as Michael Drewer of Loveland, Colorado, bore a message thought to be aimed at Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is openly gay: “OPEN OUR GYMS FAGGOT.”

Michael Dean Drewer is a 61 year old man from Loveland, Colorado was seen driving with “OPEN OUR GYMS F**GOT” written on the back of his truck to support a Reopen Colorado protest directed at Colorado’s (gay) governor Jared Polis on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fJMQeZ5kKJ — Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists (@COSAntiFascists) May 19, 2020

The truck was photographed at a Reopen Colorado protest on Sunday.

Drewer was identified by a Colorado Springs Antifa group, which noted that Drewer is also fond of Confederate flag clothing.

Wrote the group: “Not much else to say about Michael. He’s a boring and bigoted man living a sad life, whose only joy seems to come from skipping leg day, calling gay people slurs, and spreading viruses.”

Polis said on May 11 that “businesses such as gyms and nightclubs are highly social and a timeline on those has not been determined yet. Some gyms are open to appointment-only personal training for now.”

