Devastating GOP-Crafted Ad Airing on FOX News Urges Voters to ‘End Trump’s American Carnage’ — WATCH

Using the murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 100,000 people as its backdrop, the GOP-led Republican Voters Against Trump has released a devastating ad urging voters to “end Trump’a American carnage.”

The ad resembles spots created by The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the ‘Mourning in America’, ‘Body Bags’, and ‘Flag of Treason’ ads that have hit the president hard.

The ad is based around a line from Trump’s inauguration speech: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

The ad is running this week on FOX & Friends, according to the HuffPost.

The NYT reported: “The new group is set to begin a $10 million digital and television advertising campaign that will use personal stories of conservative voters giving voice to their deep — and sometimes brand-new — dissatisfaction with the president. … The new initiative is the brainchild of Ms. Longwell; Bill Kristol, the conservative writer; and Tim Miller, a former top aide to former Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida. Together, Ms. Longwell and Mr. Kristol have also worked on an initiative called Republicans for the Rule of Law, which has begun its own ad blitz against Mr. Trump.”