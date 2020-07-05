Packed Michigan 4th of July Beach Party Goes Viral Amid COVID Resurgence: WATCH

Video of a massive, crowded beach party packed with unmasked young women and men at Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan went viral on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the scene at Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan today. Looks like a recipe for disaster…🤦🏽‍♂️ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0OfgCXThQw — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 4, 2020

The Detroit Free Press reports: “The Cass County party was one of many nationwide that drew young people in the masses to celebrate Fourth of July with little to no regard for coronavirus precautions. The parties also took place at a time when coronavirus cases are seeing a resurgence — both nationally and in Michigan. After a steady decline in both total confirmed cases and COVID-19 deaths, Michigan is beginning to see its numbers creep back up. … After staying below 500 new cases per day since the end of May, Michigan reported 543 new cases July 2 and currently has a seven-day average of 398 cases.”