Madonna Deletes Instagram Post Calling Quack ‘COVID Cure’ Doc Her ‘Hero’

Madonna deleted an Instagram post on Tuesday which featured a group of doctors pushing false information about COVID-19. In the video, retweeted by Donald Trump on Monday night, a doctor named Stella Immanuel said that masks aren’t necessary for protection against coronavirus and that she was treating people with the unproven and potentially lethal drug hydroxychloroquine. The video was removed by Facebook and other social networks. Madonna’s post was slapped with a warning that it was “false information.”

According to The Daily Beast, Immanuel “has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches. She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens.”

Madonna said of Immanuel, to her 15 million followers: “The Truth will set us all Free! …This woman is my hero.”

Immanuel late Tuesday thanked The Daily Beast for “doing a great job summarizing” her wacky ideas.

The Daily Beast did a great job summarizing our deliverance ministry and exposing incubus and succubus. Thank you daily beast. If you need deliverance from these spirits. Contact us. https://t.co/IwxmsrjbSw July 29, 2020