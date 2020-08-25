Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. ‘Reversed Course’ on His Resignation, But Then He Finally Resigned

Late yesterday, Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University after Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” Falwell Jr. said was extorting him and his wife over an alleged affair told Reuters that Falwell “enjoyed watching from the corner of the room” while Granda had sex with his wife.

And then Falwell Jr. withdrew his resignation, according to Liberty U.

Said the university in a statement: “On the first day of classes of Liberty University’s fall term, Jerry Falwell, Jr., agreed to resign as its President and from its Board of Directors, but following media reports about the resignation, withdrew it. The Executive Committee’s Board of Trustees asked Falwell to go on indefinite leave of absence on August 7, to which he agreed. Since that time, additional matters came to light that made it clear that it would not be in the best interest of the University for him to return from leave and serve as President. The Executive Committee met this morning and a conference call gathering of the full Board was planned for tomorrow.”

“Falwell responded by agreeing to resign immediately as President of Liberty University today but then instructed his attorneys to not tender the letter for immediate resignation,” the university continued. “The Executive Committee will go forward with its meeting in the morning followed by the full Board. Acting President Jerry Prevo said, ‘I call upon the University community and supporters to be in prayer for the University and for all its leadership, past, present and future, as we walk with the Lord through this stormy time of transition.'”

Then Falwell Jr. really did resign on Monday night.