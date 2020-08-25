Jacob Blake, Hot Mango, RNC Views, Cynthia Erivo, Bleach Drinking, Leslie Jordan, Dan Levy, Kylie Minogue: HOT LINKS

NOT BECAUSE IT WAS GOOD. C-SPAN’s livestream of the first night of the Republican National Convention attracted nearly 440,000 views, compared to the Democratic National Convention, which drew 76,000 views.

JACOB BLAKE. Kenosha, Wisconsin black man shot 7 times in back by police is paralyzed from the waist down, dad says. “Jacob’s dad says doctors are unsure if his son’s paralysis is permanent, but he’s en route from North Carolina to the hospital to be with him. The father says along with being paralyzed, Jacob has ‘eight holes’ in his body from the shooting … though police reported he was shot 7 times.”

I WAS NEVER A VICTIM. Sofia Vergara defends Ellen DeGeneres.

MANGO WITH CHILI POWDER. Guess which celeb eats this for breakfast?

THE COLOR PURPLE. The Broadway musical is set to become a film, could it make Cynthia Erivo an EGOT?

TEXAS. 50 North Texans drank bleach this month in bid to cure COVID. “Following 46 cases of bleach ingestions in the North Texas Poison Center region since the start of August, experts are again warning people that drinking the chemical won’t prevent COVID-19.”

ROLL TIDE. U. of Alabama sees 1,000 coronavirus cases since reopening: “The school has published a COVID-19 dashboard which shows a total of 566 positives since last Wednesday when term started, in addition to 400 people who tested positive when arriving.”

IDAHO. Anti-maskers break glass door at state capitol in COVID stampede. “Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.”

Video of people breaking glass/pushing police officers at the Idaho Statehouse today. These people should be charged and arrested. #idpol pic.twitter.com/d6wynwtcvp — Brad Bigford, NP (he/him) (@mursebigford) August 24, 2020

THREE SECOND COMMENTARY OF THE DAY. On Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/dlkOr3SIHs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2020

REFLECTION OF THE DAY. Dan Levy on Schitt’s Creek.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Elohim “I’m Lost”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Enola Holmes.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Bryce Willard Smithe as seen by artist James Falciano.