Scott Atlas, Little Mix, Steve Bannon, ‘Hocus Pocus’, Tab, Shirtless Firefighters, John Bolton, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

SCOTT ATLAS. The maniac who has commandeered Trump’s coronavirus response, profiled: “Atlas shot down attempts to expand testing. He openly feuded with other doctors on the coronavirus task force and succeeded in largely sidelining them. He advanced fringe theories, such as that social distancing and mask-wearing were meaningless and would not have changed the course of the virus in several hard-hit areas. And he advocated allowing infections to spread naturally among most of the population while protecting the most vulnerable and those in nursing homes until the United States reaches herd immunity, which experts say would cause excess deaths, according to three current and former senior administration officials.”

INCLUDING TOWLEROAD. Facebook choked traffic of left-leaning news outlets with Mark Zuckerberg’s permission: “According to a Wall Street Journal report this week, Facebook bigwigs at the time were concerned about how these changes would affect right-leaning news outlets and wanted to avoid adding fuel to critics’ argument that the platform has an anti-conservative bias. However, in its attempt to appear unbiased, the company evidently overcorrected (which it has a history of doing). Facebook’s engineers overhauled the update to affect left-leaning sites more than previously planned, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself OK’d the redesign, sources told the Journal. The changes weren’t aimed at any particular outlet, the company later said.”

STEVE BANNON. Former chief strategist says Trump will run again in 2024 if he loses to Biden: “I’ll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024. You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

LAS VEGAS. Trump blessed by pastors at maskless church service with Hope Hicks.

JOHN BOLTON. Trump won’t go quietly: “I think it’s very troubling [Trump] has said, ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course he can lose in an honest election. Let’s be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know.”

REUNION OF THE DAY. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited for Hocus Pocus special.

SAM SMITH. The reason they got kicked off Hinge….

CHINA. Economy surges with COVID-19 under control: “The Chinese economy surged 4.9 percent in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same months last year, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday. The robust performance brings China almost back up to the roughly 6 percent pace of growth that it was reporting before the pandemic.”

SODA NEWS. Tab is going the way of the dinosaurs: “Tab had an amazing run,” said Robert Bixby, executive director of the Concord Coalition and a longtime Tab enthusiast. Bixby said messages of condolences have been pouring in. “As a business decision I can understand it, but it’s a very sad day … I do feel it’s like losing a friend.”

MR. GAY ENGLAND. Making history as first trans finalist.

EUROPE. Alarms sound over anti-5G movement by conspiracy theorists: “It is clear … that we are witnessing increasing activity of the anti-5G movement across the European Union,” the group said, adding that recent attacks on telecom infrastructure “are not only a threat to the economy of the affected member states but hinder also the ability for the European Union to meet its ambitious 5G goals.”

SODA NEWS. Tab is going the way of the dinosaurs: “Tab had an amazing run,” said Robert Bixby, executive director of the Concord Coalition and a longtime Tab enthusiast. Bixby said messages of condolences have been pouring in. “As a business decision I can understand it, but it’s a very sad day … I do feel it’s like losing a friend.”

ON FIRE. The 2021 Australian firefighters calendar is here.

COSTUME TRYOUTS OF THE DAY. Zed & Ray.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Little Mix “Happiness”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Sofia Carson “Guess I’m a Liar”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Lil Nas X.