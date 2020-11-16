‘Dashing in December’ Brings a Western Twang to the Gay Holiday Movie Season: WATCH

Homoholiday movies are coming out of the woodwork this season, with Hallmark’s The Christmas House, Lifetime’s The Christmas Setup, and Hulu’s Happiest Season, set to scatter new tinsel into the gay holiday rom-com genre over the next month or so.

Now, there’s Dashing in December from Paramount, starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte and Andie MacDowell. Check out the brand new trailer below.

The synopsis: “Dashing in December follows Wyatt (Porte, Baby Daddy), a sophisticated, New York City financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (MacDowell, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) to sell the family’s ranch and beloved magical Winter Wonderland attraction. In the midst of his mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Di Pace, Fuller House) reawakening the spirit of Christmas. The film also stars Caroline Harris (Westworld) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger, Crank).”

Dashing in December premieres 12/13 on Paramount Network.