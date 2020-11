Jodi Doering, a nurse in South Dakota where, like everywhere else across the U.S. COVID is spiking, said that some dying ICU patients still don’t believe the disease is real. Back in February, Trump was telling his rally crowds that coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax” and apparently many of those afflicted with it still want to believe that.

Doering appeared on CNN’s New Day on Monday after tweets discussing her encounters with dying COVID patients went viral over the weekend.

