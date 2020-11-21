Donald Trump Jr. Among 5 New White House COVID Cases

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus and is one of five new cases linked to the White House.

CNBC reports: “Trump Jr. is asymptomatic and following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines, the spokesperson said. He has been in quarantine at his cabin since receiving the test results. … The confirmation of Trump Jr.’s diagnosis comes hours after Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Andrew Giuliani is a special assistant to President Trump. … In addition, three more White House staffers have tested positive for Covid in recent days.”