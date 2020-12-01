Trump’s Quack COVID Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas has resigned from the White House’s coronavirus task force, tweeting out his resignation letter and writing, “Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times.”

Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020

Atlas in November said that citizens should “rise up” after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued new lockdown restrictions amid a massive spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Atlas has no experience in infectious diseases or epidemiology and in August pushed Trump to embrace a herd immunity strategy to combat the pandemic, which would allow the coronavirus to spread through most of the population.

Last month, Stanford University, where Atlas is a senior fellow, disavowed him, tweeting: “The university has been asked to comment on recent statements made by @ScottWAtlas, a senior fellow at the @HooverInst who is on leave of absence from that position. Stanford’s position on managing the pandemic in our community is clear. We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing. We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities. Dr. Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Dr. Atlas’s statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university.”