‘You Live In Trump Country Now, Faggots’ Hate Crime Suspect Could Avoid Jail

A North Carolina man has said he is “extremely remorseful” following his arrest for a homophobic hate crime in Florida last February.

Brandon Ray Davis (above) was arrested in North Carolina after he rode his scooter into Kevin Seymour and Kevin Price (right) as they were cycling in Key West.

Davis yelled “You guys are a couple of fags,” “I bet you faggots voted for that bitch Hillary” and “you live in Trump country now,” reports FLKeys News.

According to the Miami Herald, the Key West Police Department said 30-year-old Davis was taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina on an “extraditable warrant” for felony aggravated battery following the February 23rd incident. He was booked for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Brandon Bieber, the Miami attorney representing Davis, said his client regrets the incident. “He is extremely remorseful for what happened,” said Bieber, “and he is doing his best to work hard every day to take care of his fiancée and her two children, and looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”

Davis has not appeared in court in Florida since his arrest in North Carolina. All court appearances have been made through court motions. However, he is due in a Monroe County court on June 2nd to take a plea before Judge Wayne Miller.

(Image via Onslow County Sheriff’s Office)