Tennis Great John McEnroe Unleashes Grand Slam on Homophobic Australian ‘Nightmare’ Margaret Court: WATCH

Tennis great John McEnroe slammed Bible-beating Aussie tennis pro Margaret Court in a video ahead of Australian Open plans to honor the 50th anniversary of Court’s 1970 Grand Slam.

Margaret Court

“The air quality in Melbourne is not the only nightmare that Tennis Australia is having,” McEnroe began. “Margaret Court is another one. For those of you who still have their teeth, who don’t use a hearing aid, and don’t go to the bathroom three times a night, let the self-appointed ‘commissioner of tennis’ tell you who she is.”

After rattling off a list of Court’s wins and noting that Court has the second-largest court in Melbourne Park named after her, McEnroe moved on to her ugly mind and mouth: “There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s list of achievements: it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements.”

McEnroe then named a few of the things Court said:

During the Apartheid regime, Court said, “I love South Africa. They have the racial situation better organized than anyone else.”

About trans children and LGBTQ people: “It’s all the work of the devil…Tennis is full of lesbians….It is sad for children to be exposed to homosexuality.”

“Margaret Court is actually a ventriloquist, using the Bible as a dummy to say whatever she wants,” added McEnroe.

He noted that Tennis Australia has decided to invite Court and says it will “recognize what she did in 1970 but we won’t celebrate the person.”

“Huh?” asked McEnroe. “Well it doesn’t work that way. You can’t separate the person from her achievements.”

“Serena, do me a favor, get two more Grand Slams this year and get to 25 so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past, where they both belong.”