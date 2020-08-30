Falwell Pool Boy Speaks Out in On-Air Interview: ‘Jerry Was Laying on the Bed…Drunk and Giggling’ — WATCH

Giancarlo Granda, the Fontainebleu Hotel pool boy who had a 7-year relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki, spoke out in a new interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous on Saturday.

Stephanopoulos asked Granda about several of the allegations that have been made and denied by the Falwells, specifically Jerry’s denial that he had anything to do with Granda’s sexual affair with Becki.

Said Granda: “Jerry is lying. That was his game plan from the beginning, to just throw her under the bus. Which I think speaks a lot about who he is.”

“He was aware from day one of our relationship and he did, in fact, watch,” Granda added. “Jerry was laying on the bed. He was drunk, and he was giggling. He enjoyed watching.”

Granda also said Becki told him the Falwells were at Miami Velvet, a swingers club, the night before they met, but didn’t like it because there were too many people. They wanted something more intimate, and thus launched the affair with Granda.

Granda denied that he targeted them, and allegations that he has targeted other successful women. Granda said he feels he was an “ideal” target for them because he shared his weaknesses, such as his video game addiction, and dreams about real estate. He was 20-years-old at the time.

Granda said all he wants is to “cut ties” with the Falwells by selling his stake in the company they invested in together.