CNN’s Chris Cuomo turned 50 on Sunday and his wife ordered up a special treat: a serenade from “Cuomosexual” Randy Rainbow, who has already declared his love for the newsman’s New York governor brother. Watch Rainbow “grease” up his birthday party chops, below…

My sister wife @CristinaCuomo invited me to serenade our husband for his big 50th celebration. (Donโ€™t tell Andy.) Happy Birthday @ChrisCuomo! ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/53V2huebwZ — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 10, 2020