Simon & Schuster Cancels Publication of Milo Yiannopoulos Book

Simon & Schuster has canceled publication of homocon white supremacist man-boy love enthusiast Milo Yiannopoulos’s book Dangerous “after careful consideration,” according to the publisher after video clips surfaced of the alt-right troll defending sexual abuse of minors.
Statement: After careful consideration @simonschuster and its @threshold_books have cancelled publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos
— (((Adam Rothberg))) (@AdamRothberg) February 20, 2017
Yiannopoulos responded on Facebook:
Simon & Schuster had been under pressure for some time to cancel the book deal.
RELATED: CPAC Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Defends Men Having Sex with 13-Year-Old Boys: WATCH
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist, last month pulled her forthcoming book, How To Be Heard, from Simon & Schuster’s TED imprint because of the deal the publisher made with Yiannoupoulos.
Simon & Schuster had defended the deal with Milo in a December 30 statement, claiming it did not condone discrimination or hate speech but says it did not bear responsibility for Milo’s opinions.