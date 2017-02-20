Towleroad

Simon & Schuster Cancels Publication of Milo Yiannopoulos Book

by Andy Towle
February 20, 2017 | 7:26pm

Simon & Schuster has canceled publication of homocon white supremacist man-boy love enthusiast Milo Yiannopoulos’s book Dangerous “after careful consideration,” according to the publisher after video clips surfaced of the alt-right troll defending sexual abuse of minors.

Yiannopoulos responded on Facebook:

Simon & Schuster had been under pressure for some time to cancel the book deal.

RELATED: CPAC Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Defends Men Having Sex with 13-Year-Old Boys: WATCH

Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist, last month pulled her forthcoming bookHow To Be Heard, from Simon & Schuster’s TED imprint because of the deal the publisher made with Yiannoupoulos.

Simon & Schuster had defended the deal with Milo in a December 30 statement, claiming it did not condone discrimination or hate speech but says it did not bear responsibility for Milo’s opinions.

