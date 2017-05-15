Harry Styles: ‘I’ve Never Felt the Need’ to Label My Sexuality

Randy Rainbow Channels His Inner Kermit the Frog for ‘The Russian Connection’ – WATCH

Harry Styles was tight-lipped when asked about his sexuality in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun published on Sunday.

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be,” said Styles. “It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he gives his sexual orientation a label, Styles said: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No.”

But he praised artists like Miley Cyrus, who do discuss it: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.”

Styles recently told a French talk show that he sees LGBT equality as something that’s “fundamental” and not political.

In 2014, Styles told One Direction bandmate Niall Horan “Hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it,” when Horan was asked about dating men.