Here’s a Recap of Mike Pence’s Attacks on LGBT Rights – READ

Mike Pence Tweets Adam Rippon, Says Reports He Has Anti-Gay Record are ‘FAKE NEWS’

Over the years, Towleroad has reported on Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his consistent record of undermining the rights of LGBT people.

We decided to highlight some stories we have posted focusing on Pence’s repeated attacks on the LGBT community.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to trying to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to actually legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to palling around with notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and to decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, relive some of Pence’s greatest anti-LGBT hits, in just 11 posts, below.