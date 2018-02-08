Here’s a Recap of Mike Pence’s Attacks on LGBT Rights – READ

Over the years, Towleroad has reported on Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his consistent record of undermining the rights of LGBT people.
We decided to highlight some stories we have posted focusing on Pence’s repeated attacks on the LGBT community.
From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to trying to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to actually legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to palling around with notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and to decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, relive some of Pence’s greatest anti-LGBT hits, in just 11 posts, below.
1. Mike Pence Ran a Conservative Think Tank That Published Anti-Gay Articles
2. Matt Baume Gives Mike Pence’s Vile Anti-LGBT Moments the Reading They Deserve: WATCH
3. Mike Pence Wanted to Use HIV/AIDS Money to Fund Conversion Therapy
4. Indiana Governor Mike Pence Will Guard ‘Religious Freedom’ at the Expense of LGBT Rights – WATCH
5. What’s Really In Indiana’s Anti-Gay ‘Religious Liberty’ Bill: A Legal Analysis
6. Rachel Maddow Tackles Indiana’s Anti-Gay Bill and Pence’s Very Tough Week: VIDEO
7. IN Governor Mike Pence Was Flanked by Anti-Gay Activists When He Signed ‘Religious Liberty’ Law: PHOTO
8. Indiana Governor Mike Pence Signs Anti-Gay ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill in Private Ceremony
9. Indiana Governor Pushes Lawmakers to Send Gay Marriage Ban to Voters This Year: VIDEO
10. Indiana Governor Mike Pence Admits Removing Pro-Gay Comments from Facebook, Apologizes
11. Watch: Rep. Mike Pence Speaks Out Against ‘Mainstreaming Homosexuality’ Into the Military