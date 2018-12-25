Kevin Spacey Releases Creepy Video as He’s Hit with Felony Sexual Assault Charge: WATCH

Kevin Spacey released a bizarre House of Cards-style video in the voice of his character Frank Underwood on Monday. Netflix had no involvement in the making of the clip according to Mediaite. It appeared unannounced on Spacey’s YouTube channel.

“I know what you want,” said Spacey in the clip. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. And after all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Spacey went on: “Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that. Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable sendoff.”

“I can promise you this,” he added. “If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do. Of course they’re going to say I’m being disrespectful and not playing by the rules. Like I ever played by anyone’s rules before. I never did. And you loved it.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good,” he continued. “And my confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth. Wait a minute, now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving.”

Spacey released the video as he faced a felony charge of sexual assault against a minor in Massachusetts. Last November, Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV anchor, said that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son in 2016 on Nantucket and she wanted him to go to jail. Unruh said that Spacey plied her son, then 18, with alcohol, before shoving his hand down the teen’s pants and grabbing his genitals.

The Boston Globe reports: ‘Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Monday that Spacey, 59, was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, after a Dec. 20 public show-cause hearing where clerk magistrate Ryan Kearney issued a criminal complaint. O’Keefe, who spoke by phone and read from a statement, declined to comment further.

The Boston Globe reported in 2017:

Her son, now 19, fled when Spacey excused himself to use the bathroom and a woman urged the young man to run, Unruh said. She said the teen sprinted home to his grandmother’s house and woke up his sister after the incident.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Unruh said, directly addressing Spacey, whose career is in free fall after several men have recently accused him of sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Unruh described her son as “a very strong young man. He does his best to deal with it, but it’s always there.”

She said she reported the alleged assault to local law enforcement, and that she wants “to see Kevin Spacey go to jail.” Unruh said she wanted to see the “hand of justice” come down on Spacey.

Fighting back tears, Heather Unruh told reporters that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son. https://t.co/Ut6RLI49kO pic.twitter.com/oqQiRphvDc — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 8, 2017

Last November, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, Unruh’s claim, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.

In July, it emerged that London’s Metropolitan Police were investigating three new claims of sexual assault by Spacey. Fellow actor Guy Pearce also said Spacey had once been“handsy” with him.