Police Say There is Video Evidence of Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault on Nantucket

Police said they have video evidence of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault on the son of former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh at a Nantucket restaurant in July 2016.

CBS News reports on a spate of new police documents in the case: ‘The police documents released Wednesday include statements from the accuser, his girlfriend, a roommate, the bartender at the Nantucket the night the alleged incident occurred and more. The alleged victim accuses Spacey of giving him drinks, and then Spacey allegedly “continued the touching through the top of [his] pants.” The alleged victim’s girlfriend told police she didn’t believe him when he texted her that Spacey was hitting on him. She told police she then received a Snapchat video “showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch.” Snapchat videos usually delete after they are viewed but there are ways to save them.’

Spacey made headlines this week after releasing a bizarre and creepy video shortly after he was charged with felony sexual assault against Unruh’s son. Last November, Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV anchor, said that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son in 2016 on Nantucket and she wanted him to go to jail. Unruh said that Spacey plied her son, then 18, with alcohol, before shoving his hand down the teen’s pants and grabbing his genitals.

Said Spacey earlier this week in his House of Cards-style video using the voice of his character Frank Underwood: “Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Would you? Did you?”

Last November, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, Unruh’s claim, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.

In July, it emerged that London’s Metropolitan Police were investigating three new claims of sexual assault by Spacey. Fellow actor Guy Pearce also said Spacey had once been“handsy” with him.