Gay Radio Host Seth Dunlap Fired as Investigation Over Homophobic Tweet Directed at Him by WWL Radio’s Twitter Account Continues

Seth Dunlap, the New Orleans radio host accused of directing a homophobic slur at himself from his employer WWL Radio’s Twitter account in an attempt to extort millions from the station, was fired at the end of October, according to his lawyer.

The Times Picayune reports: ‘Dunlap’s attorney, Megan Kiefer, confirmed Saturday that her client was dismissed two days earlier. She said the station and its corporate parent, Pennsylvania-based Entercom, had “tried to pressure him to resign” in recent weeks, but he refused because he maintains his innocence in the dispute. “The action of Entercom wrongfully terminating Mr. Dunlap has compounded his damages,” Kiefer said. Neither Entercom nor WWL Radio officials responded to requests for comment on Dunlap’s status.’

The police investigation into the tweet is ongoing. In October, police obtained a search warrant for Dunlap’s phone records after news emerged that WWL Radio and its parent company Entercom alleged that Dunlap sent the homophobic tweet himself in an attempt to extort $1.8 million from the station.

NOLA.com reported: “The station told the NOPD that the forensic investigation found an IP address — a unique number given to a piece of hardware, such as a cellphone — connected to the tweet that was associated with Dunlap’s phone. Megan Kiefer, Dunlap’s attorney, has disputed the claims, saying the radio station has not done anything to prove them. She’s noted that her client passed a lie-detector test centering on his denials that he sent the tweet in question.”