Franklin Graham Tells Laura Ingraham He’s Not Homophobic for Making Field Hospital Workers Read Text That Says Gays Will Burn in Hell: WATCH

FOX News host Laura Ingraham welcomed anti-LGBTQ evangelist Franklin Graham to her show on Tuesday night so she could snort her incredulity that people are angry that workers at his NYC field hospital are required to agree to a text that gay people are going to Hell.

Graham’s organization — Samaritan’s Purse — the group funding and erecting the makeshift coronavirus tent hospital in New York City’s Central Park, makes all workers, including health care providers, “read and adhere” to a statement of faith that says gay people will burn in Hell.

The text that workers are asked to adhere to asks them to agree that marriage is “exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female” and the unrighteous are sentenced to “everlasting punishment in hell.”

“Why are you being attacked for opening a field hospital?” asked Ingraham.

Said Graham: “We believe marriage is between a man and a woman… That goes back to the beginning of time to the first man and woman that God created. We have a statement of faith that we require our employees to sign and in that is a marriage is between a man and woman… And that is very offensive to some people in the gay community. I’m not homophobic.”

ICYMI: Group Behind NYC Central Park Tent Hospital Makes Workers Adhere to ‘Statement of Faith’ That Says Gays Will Burn in Hell

Here are just some of the things Towleroad has documented over the past couple of years which show that — oh no — Graham is totally not homophobic….

Graham has called gays child molesters when the Boy Scouts president called for an end to the ban on gay leaders, he threatened to leave Wells Fargo Bank after it featured a gay couple in its ad, he said God would smite Obama with lightning for celebrating Gay Pride, he threw a tantrum over Target’s gender neutral toys, he blasted Obama for inviting LGBTQ people to see the Pope, he boycotted the Girl Scouts over their support for LGBTQ rights, he called for a boycott of Disney over a gay Beauty and the Beast character, he called on Pete Buttigieg to repent for being gay, he thanked Trump for banning the Pride flag at U.S. embassies, he denounced Taylor Swift for supporting the LGBTQ Equality Act, he said gays are behind the spread of STDs, he called Chick-fil-A’s CEO to ensure the chicken restaurant chain remained anti-gay, and he defended a pastor who read an anti-gay prayer aloud in the Virginia legislature.

Yet Graham had the gall to tell Ingraham: “I’m not homophobic and I’m certainly not going around bashing people because they may be homosexual.”

“If they repent and put their faith and trust in Christ God would forgive their sins like he forgave me,” Graham continued. “I’m a sinner too. … I’m a sinner that’s been saved by God’s grace.”

Laura: Why are you being attacked for opening a field hospital?

Franklin Graham: We believe marriage is between a man and a woman… We have a statement of faith that we require our employees to sign and in that is a marriage is between a man and woman… I’m not homophobic pic.twitter.com/eE0fv4Ree6 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 15, 2020

Added Graham: “As a Christian organization we have the right to hire who we want and that’s the law. And we stay within the law. We abide by the law.