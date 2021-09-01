Miami Master Class: Deco and Design; Eat Out, Get Outside; Little Havana to Art Basel; Everglades to South Beach; Big Events, With Kids, or Adults Only. LGBTQ+ Edition

Ditch Slack (and sleeves) for an idyllic gay getaway to Miami. Photo courtesy the GMCVB.

Whether you’re deciding where to take your first, long-overdue vacation or just deciding your next destination, make sure you’ve got Miami in your travel plans. The always popular locale is brimming with culture, buzzing with nightlife and boasting a variety of activities for all types of tastes, all served up in a one-of-a-kind, stunning, sunny paradise.

Of course you’re already familiar with the famous, all-night bar and club scene, the world-class cuisine from some of the most famous chefs on Earth and the vibrant LGBTQ+ plus community that defines Miami, but that’s just the beginning.

Obviously, South Beach is a must-see for gay travelers, if not for the gorgeous Art Deco architecture, then for the Speedo-clad buff bodies on the beach. But once you’re done dancing the night away or kicking off your heels at a drag show, Miami still has plenty to explore.

The Wynwood neighborhood, for example, is an art-lover’s dream, full of hip bars, eclectic galleries and the famous Wynwood Walls, more than 35 murals from world-famous artists. And no visit is complete without a taste of Cuban culture in Little Havana (and mouth-watering ice cream from Azucar).

If you’re looking to escape the din of city life, wild adventure awaits in the region. In less than 60 minutes, you can be transported from one of the world’s most sophisticated cities to one of the most untamed parts of America, the Everglades. The 1.5 million acre ecosystem is home to tons of wildlife, including many birds and the area’s famed gators. They’re best viewed aboard an airboat, a quintessential Everglades experience. (Fear not, my fellow city mice, there are also glamping options available.)

That’s far from the only way to soak in the area’s natural radiance. For an outdoor adventure that’s more sand and surf than birds and binoculars, Miami can’t be beat. There’s a bevvy of beaches, notably the widely-known gay beach on 12th Street and the clothing-optional Haulover Beach. Enjoy the eye-candy or get an adrenaline rush from hitting the water on a jet ski, parasailing or windsurfing.

As thrilling (and sexy) as Miami can be, it’s also great for LGBTQ+ parents looking for a crowd-pleasing pick for the whole family. Science fans of all ages will find something to geek out about at Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which features a science museum, planetarium and aquarium. The Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) offers children’s programming, or there’s always the Miami Children’s Museum inspiring visitors of all ages.

Let the kids loose at Grapeland, a wet and wild water park that’s aesthetically pleasing for parents, thanks to the design by pop artist Romero Britto. Or, cool off at the Venetian Pool, a massive freshwater pool built inside a coral rock quarry.

With so many options, it’s possible to make each trip to Miami a unique itinerary. Plus, the calendar is full of special events that transform the area. Of course, there’s Miami Beach Pride this fall, featuring Paulina Rubio. Or, for a funkier take on Pride, watch out for Wigwood, an alternative Pride event based in the Wynwood neighborhood, typically held annually in February. (2022 dates have not yet been announced.)

The iconic Art Basel art festival returns this December, drawing artists, influencers and tastemakers from all over the globe. Food takes center stage at the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, one of the largest culinary festivals in the world, attracting the best chefs and mixologists, and somehow making the food scene in Miami even better.

Figuring out how to enjoy all that haute cuisine while rocking that hot body on the beach is up to you.

