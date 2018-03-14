Did Harry Styles Just Come Out in His New Bisexual Anthem ‘Medicine’? Fans Think So

‘Love, Simon’ Star Nick Robinson’s Brother Came Out as Gay While He Was Shooting the Film: WATCH

Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy on social media after performing his new track “Medicine” at a gig on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland.

The track features the lyrics

“The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with them / And I’m okay with it / I’m coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted.”

Styles also sounds like he’s saying “him” rather than “them” during the performance. Listen to part of it here:

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

Harry fucking Styles really is out here screaming the lyrics “The boys and girls are here, I mess around a bit, and I’m okay with it.” Medicine is a bisexual anthem and we really out here loving a queer man#OneDirectionBestFans pic.twitter.com/ALUOg1uqwn — Trinity 💕 (@LTHQandHSHQbfs) March 14, 2018

Though he has been parading a rainbow and transgender flag on stage during concerts, Harry Styles was tight-lipped when asked about his sexuality in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun published in May.

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be,” said Styles. “It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he gives his sexual orientation a label, Styles said: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No.”

But he praised artists like Miley Cyrus, who do discuss it: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.”

Styles also told a French talk show that he sees LGBT equality as something that’s “fundamental” and not political.

In 2014, Styles told One Direction bandmate Niall Horan “Hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it,” when Horan was asked about dating men.