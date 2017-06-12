‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Leads Tony Awards Haul, Taking 6: FULL LIST

Dear Evan Hansen was the big winner at this year’s Tony Awards, taking six awards including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ben Platt. Watch Platt sing “Waving Through a Window” in the clip above.
Also taking big awards: Oslo, Come from Away, Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline, and Bette Midler for Hello Dolly!
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath *WINNER*
Indecent by Paula Vogel
Oslo by J.T. Rogers
Sweat by Lynn Nottage
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*
Miss Saigon
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s Jitney *WINNER*
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter *WINNER*
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2 *WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo *WINNER*
Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes *WINNER*
Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Best Score
Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul *WINNER*
Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Best Book of a Musical
Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson *WINNER*
Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away *WINNER*
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent *WINNER*
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand *WINNER*
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes *WINNER*
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 *WINNER*
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong *WINNER*
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 *WINNER*
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent *WINNER*
Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2