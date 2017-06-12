‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Leads Tony Awards Haul, Taking 6: FULL LIST

John McCain Went There: Longtime Arizona Senator Says the U.S. was Better Off with Obama as Leader

Dear Evan Hansen was the big winner at this year’s Tony Awards, taking six awards including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ben Platt. Watch Platt sing “Waving Through a Window” in the clip above.

Also taking big awards: Oslo, Come from Away, Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline, and Bette Midler for Hello Dolly!

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*

Groundhog Day

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath *WINNER*

Indecent by Paula Vogel

Oslo by J.T. Rogers

Sweat by Lynn Nottage

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney *WINNER*

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter *WINNER*

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2 *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo *WINNER*

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes *WINNER*

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Score

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul *WINNER*

Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson *WINNER*

Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away *WINNER*

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent *WINNER*

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand *WINNER*

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen *WINNER*

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly! *WINNER*

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes *WINNER*

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 *WINNER*

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong *WINNER*

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 *WINNER*

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent *WINNER*

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2